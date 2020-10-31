Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pfizer beat Q3 estimates for earnings while missing the same for sales. It narrowed its 2020 guidance due to a slow pace of recovery from pandemic. Nonetheless, the Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Glaxo and the pending merger of Upjohn unit with Mylan will make Pfizer a smaller company with a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines. The smaller Pfizer should see better revenue growth as the Lyrica loss of exclusivity (LOE) cliff will go away. Pfizer expects strong growth of key brands like Ibrance and Eliquis to drive sales in future quarters. The focus remains on the progress of its COVID-19 vaccine. However, currency headwinds and pricing pressure are key top-line headwinds. Coronavirus-related business disruption hurt sales in Q2 and Q3. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so far.”

PFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

