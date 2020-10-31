Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Lifted by Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,176,000 after buying an additional 8,798,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8,940.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,557 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

PFE opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

