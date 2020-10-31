Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.9% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.