Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 5,500 shares.

The company has a market cap of $9.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.75.

Petrus Resources Ltd. (PRQ.TO) (TSE:PRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$9.04 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company primarily holds a 54% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 28,931 net acres of undeveloped and 13,631 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

