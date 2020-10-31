PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.71

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.97.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 262.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.26 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.2636 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.12. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PetroChina by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetroChina Company Profile (NYSE:PTR)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

