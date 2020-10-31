PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) PT Raised to $140.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PKI. Cfra raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.13.

NYSE:PKI opened at $129.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.74. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $134.39.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

