PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) PT Raised to $140.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.13.

NYSE PKI opened at $129.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.74. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $134.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 128.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

