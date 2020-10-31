Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, November 2nd

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, November 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:PSHG opened at $0.43 on Friday. Performance Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of container vessels worldwide. As of May 18, 2020, it owned and operated 4 Aframax tanker vessels and 1 Panamax container vessel. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

