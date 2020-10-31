Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $22.60 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $450.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 57.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

