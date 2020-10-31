Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $275.73 and last traded at $264.09, with a volume of 19502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.72.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.38.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $1,701,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total value of $149,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,022 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,417 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,982,000 after acquiring an additional 178,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,938,000 after buying an additional 132,709 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,649,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,935,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 900.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.89 and a 200-day moving average of $196.13.

Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

