Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,856,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,450,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $76.62.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 66,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $3,121,172.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,717.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,109 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Union Gaming Research increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.