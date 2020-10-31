Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.2% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Visa by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $487,776,000 after acquiring an additional 356,828 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Visa by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 217,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $41,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Visa by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Visa by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 142,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.79.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $181.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.94 and its 200 day moving average is $193.86. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

