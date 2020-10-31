Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $197.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.66.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

