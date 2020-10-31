Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) PT Raised to $24.00

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.18% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PGC. ValuEngine raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $319.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 43.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 63,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.1% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.