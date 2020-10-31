PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CNXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised PC Connection from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered PC Connection from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

CNXN opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. PC Connection has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.36). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $166,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,912.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 394.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 813.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 177.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the third quarter worth $201,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

