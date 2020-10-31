PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Lowered by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.8% of Puzo Michael J’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in PayPal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $186.13 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $215.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.58.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on PayPal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,206 shares of company stock worth $25,360,920 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

