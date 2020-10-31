PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 126.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in PayPal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $186.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $215.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on PayPal from $186.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,264,409. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,206 shares of company stock worth $25,360,920 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

