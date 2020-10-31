Patriot Energy (OTCMKTS:PGYC) and Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Critical Comparison

Patriot Energy (OTCMKTS:PGYC) and Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Gazprom PAO (EDR) shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Patriot Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Patriot Energy and Gazprom PAO (EDR)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gazprom PAO (EDR) $115.49 billion 0.39 $18.14 billion N/A N/A

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Patriot Energy and Gazprom PAO (EDR), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Gazprom PAO (EDR) 0 3 3 0 2.50

Gazprom PAO (EDR) has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.83%. Given Gazprom PAO (EDR)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gazprom PAO (EDR) is more favorable than Patriot Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot Energy and Gazprom PAO (EDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot Energy N/A N/A N/A Gazprom PAO (EDR) 6.13% 2.69% 1.82%

Summary

Gazprom PAO (EDR) beats Patriot Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot Energy

Patriot Energy Corp., provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry in the Gulf and Atlantic Canada. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Québec .

About Gazprom PAO (EDR)

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments. It also produces coalbed methane; and owns Unified Gas Supply System, a gas transmission system totaling approximately 171.4 thousand kilometers that comprises 253 compressor stations with a total capacity of 46.7 thousand megawatts in Russia. In addition, the company operates underground gas storage facilities; operates oil refining and petrochemical complexes; generates and sells electric and heat energy; and produces and markets liquefied natural gas. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

