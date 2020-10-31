Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) (CVE:PAS) Stock Price Down 10%

Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) (CVE:PAS)’s stock price dropped 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 175,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 92,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of $12.70 million and a P/E ratio of -3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14.

About Pascal Biosciences Inc. (PAS.V) (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops products for the treatment of cancer, and for the enhancement of immune system. Its development portfolio includes PAS-403, a small molecule therapeutic advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma; and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory molecule to enhance the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors.

