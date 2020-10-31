Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.82.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,537.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 165,596 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $14,143,554.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,217 shares in the company, valued at $28,118,423.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $1,171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,587,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,417,484 shares of company stock worth $139,873,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

