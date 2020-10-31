Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 458 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,610 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,230,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 315.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,652,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $387,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,320 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $418,822,000 after acquiring an additional 817,467 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1,544.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 501,778 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,736,000 after acquiring an additional 471,257 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,954,960,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $371,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at $338,541.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,699 shares of company stock worth $1,634,576 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $95.12 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.04 and a 200 day moving average of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

