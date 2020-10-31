Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 100.7% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AON by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.64.

AON stock opened at $184.01 on Friday. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

