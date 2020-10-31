Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 807 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.8% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 128,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 62.3% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,081 shares of company stock valued at $64,904,025 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

