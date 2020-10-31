Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,180 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 220,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

