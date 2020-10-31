Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 78,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $7,326,869.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,103.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $1,883,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,986.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.01. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

