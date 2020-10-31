Parallel Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 103,538.4% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 49,355,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,878,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,854 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,569,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,244,000 after purchasing an additional 780,376 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after buying an additional 377,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 701.8% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,631,000 after buying an additional 960,059 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.46 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57.

