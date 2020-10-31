Parallel Advisors LLC Has $475,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter worth $44,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Baxter International by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

BAX stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.97. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day moving average is $85.00.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $25,912.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,381.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,287,422.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

