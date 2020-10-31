Parallel Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,377 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,664,000 after acquiring an additional 120,034 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 341,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 383.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.14.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $208.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.20 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

