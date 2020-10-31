Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 167 Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $252,902,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.13.

Shares of OTIS opened at $61.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.05. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.92.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

