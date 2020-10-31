Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 32.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.14.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 9,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,833,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $225.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.89. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $243.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

