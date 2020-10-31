Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.47.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $231.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.84. The company has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

