Page Arthur B Sells 2,537 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Page Arthur B cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 4.3% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $229.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $240.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.