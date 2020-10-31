Page Arthur B Sells 202 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Page Arthur B lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 490,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after buying an additional 58,735 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL opened at $78.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average of $74.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.