Page Arthur B Sells 1,096 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Page Arthur B cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.5% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,388,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,984,291,000 after buying an additional 3,291,638 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after buying an additional 3,225,189 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,744,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,697,814,000 after buying an additional 2,741,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $456,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 16,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total transaction of $3,140,149.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,264,409. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,206 shares of company stock valued at $25,360,920. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $186.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $215.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.26 and a 200 day moving average of $171.58.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

