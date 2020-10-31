Page Arthur B Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Page Arthur B grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.9% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 47,660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 100.8% during the third quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 81,918 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 41,114 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 88.3% during the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 48,253 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 60.7% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 24,765 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.12, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

