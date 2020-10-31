Page Arthur B Purchases Shares of 2,348 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Page Arthur B purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after buying an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 859,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,973,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 42.5% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 96,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $164.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

