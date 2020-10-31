Page Arthur B Purchases 305 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Page Arthur B raised its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in American Tower were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.9% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 358,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.08.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $229.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.99%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

