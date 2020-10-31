Page Arthur B Lowers Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Page Arthur B lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Chubb were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Chubb by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,285,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Shares of CB opened at $129.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

