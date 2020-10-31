Page Arthur B Has $737,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Page Arthur B decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,535 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Stryker were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after buying an additional 136,388 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after buying an additional 1,077,457 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,446,000 after buying an additional 186,051 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,512,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after buying an additional 530,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $202.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.85.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

