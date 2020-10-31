Page Arthur B Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Page Arthur B lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 3.4% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,068,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,077,000 after acquiring an additional 235,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,486,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,527,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,162,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,290,000 after buying an additional 314,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,242,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,358,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 49.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,742,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,287,000 after buying an additional 1,230,273 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $112.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day moving average of $94.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

