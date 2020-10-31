Page Arthur B Has $1.63 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Page Arthur B lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Puzo Michael J grew its position in shares of Xylem by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 44,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Xylem by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 108,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W grew its position in shares of Xylem by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 42,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Xylem by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 291,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,549,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $93.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $515,641.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,941.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $3,657,008. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

