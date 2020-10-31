Page Arthur B Decreases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Page Arthur B decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Fortive were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fortive by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,326.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,819,262 shares of company stock valued at $624,410,172 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Shares of FTV opened at $61.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

