Page Arthur B Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Page Arthur B lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.6% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 685,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $35,510,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 363,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 40,933 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 92,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.28 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.97.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

