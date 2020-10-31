Page Arthur B Buys 1,002 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Page Arthur B increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $56.09 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

