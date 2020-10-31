Page Arthur B Acquires 5,085 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Page Arthur B raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 140.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,707 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Page Arthur B’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in NIKE by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $443,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,362 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after buying an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in shares of NIKE by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $205,905,000 after buying an additional 1,780,000 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 791,319 shares of company stock worth $98,440,914 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

NYSE NKE opened at $120.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day moving average is $104.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.