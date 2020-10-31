Page Arthur B Acquires 215 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Page Arthur B increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 2.7% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 161,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W raised its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 84,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $928,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of FISV opened at $95.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,662.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

