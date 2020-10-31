Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) versus Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Critical Survey

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Simmons First National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Simmons First National 0 3 1 0 2.25

Simmons First National has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 25.07%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Simmons First National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 2.36% 1.09% 0.11% Simmons First National 24.39% 9.37% 1.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and Simmons First National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $71.26 million 1.15 $5.68 million $0.24 15.46 Simmons First National $988.15 million 1.87 $238.17 million $2.73 6.22

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. Simmons First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Simmons First National beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. It operates eight offices in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. The company conducts banking operations through approximately 251 financial centers located in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

