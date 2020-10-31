Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 150.00% and a negative net margin of 61.85%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

In related news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 446,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $2,906,070.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,612,379.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

