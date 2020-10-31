Owens & Minor (OMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Owens & Minor to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.00-1.20 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.00-1.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Owens & Minor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $25.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMI. Bank of America raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.07.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.