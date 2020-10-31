Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $71.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

NYSE:OC opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 205.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 195,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 37.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

