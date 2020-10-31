Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $71.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.
NYSE:OC opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55.
In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 205.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 10.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 195,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after buying an additional 17,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 37.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.